GM president in Wentzville today for 'major announcement'

ST. LOUIS -- The president of General Motors is expected to be in Missouri today for what officials are calling a "major announcement" at the company's plant in Wentzville that makes trucks and vans.

Gov. Mike Parson, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and other government officials are scheduled to join GM president Mark Reuss at the Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant. Representatives for GM and Parson on Thursday declined to discuss details.

But the announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a contentious 40-day strike with an agreement that includes a commitment by GM to invest $1.5 billion in Wentzville to make the "next generation" of GM's midsize pickup trucks.

GM makes the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickup trucks in Wentzville, about 40 miles west of St. Louis. Those trucks first went on sale in the fall of 2014. The plant also makes the Chevrolet Express Cargo and GMC Savana full-size vans.

Missouri leaders have pushed hard to entice GM to expand. In July, Parson, a Republican, signed a bill providing up to $50 million of tax credits if GM invests $750 million to expand the Wentzville plant.