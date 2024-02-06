BALTIMORE (AP) — Glock pistols are a popular choice for people committing gun crimes, in part because they can be easily converted into fully automatic weapons using a small device, according to a new report based on data from nearly three dozen U.S. cities.

Often called Glock switches or auto sears, the devices have received heightened attention in recent years because they’re increasingly turning up at crime scenes. They effectively turn semiautomatic weapons, which fire one bullet per trigger pull, into machine guns that can spray continuous gunfire.

Authorities believe the shooters who killed four people and injured 17 others in Birmingham, Alabama, last weekend were using conversion devices to make their guns more powerful. About 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

A report by the anti-violence organization Everytown for Gun Safety says criminals often choose Glocks because they’re relatively cheap and easy to operate and modify. But the brand is perhaps best known for its popularity among law enforcement officers, who almost exclusively carry Glock handguns.

The report was released this week ahead of a conference Thursday in Baltimore hosted by Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a group that falls under Everytown’s umbrella. The organization called on Glock and other weapons manufacturers to take responsibility for their products and do more to prevent violence.

“We have to build that level of accountability for them as well,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in an interview. “At some point, as a country, the sanctity of the lives of Americans has to begin to outweigh the sanctity of American guns.”

A spokesperson for Glock didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Scott and other mayors said while local elected officials are often at the forefront of pushing for better gun policies, Congress must also step up and address the issue.

Researchers found that four gun manufacturers accounted for over 40% of the recovered guns they studied, with Glock alone accounting for 18%. The team compiled data from 34 U.S. cities about guns recovered from crime scenes in 2023.