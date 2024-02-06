All sections
NewsOctober 20, 2021
Global War on Terror Flag on display at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial
An exhibit honoring thousands of service members who died during the global war on terror is now on display in Perryville, Missouri. Visitors may view "Global War on Terror Memorial Flag" at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial now through Tuesday...
Monica Obradovic
The traveling Global War on Terror Memorial Flag as seen on display at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri.
The traveling Global War on Terror Memorial Flag as seen on display at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri.Submitted photo

An exhibit honoring thousands of service members who died during the global war on terror is now on display in Perryville, Missouri.

Visitors may view "Global War on Terror Memorial Flag" at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial now through Tuesday.

The 28-foot by 6-foot sculpture modeling the United States flag consists of more than 7,000 replica dog tags of American military service members lost during the war on terror. Displayed in front of the flag is a mahogany battlefield cross sculpted by veteran artist Alicia Dietz.

Fifty golden stars placed on the flag honor all Gold Star families who lost a family member while they served in conflict. Its long, rectangular shape represents the appearance of the United States flag when draped over a fallen service member's casket.

The flag travels around the country, making only one of two as-of-yet stops planned for Missouri in Perryville this week.

"Here at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, we're always looking at ways that we can honor those who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice," Trish Erzfeld, director of Perry County Tourism said.

Erzfeld said she and volunteer Tami Hale found the memorial online and wanted to host it at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial.

Seeing the memorial for the first time struck her, according to Erzfeld. The flag contains 148 names of fallen service members from Missouri.

"It's pretty overwhelming when you stand there and read name after name on these dog tags and you realize this flag is made up of human lives," Erzfeld said.

The exhibit opened Tuesday and is on display at the Missouri's National Veterans Museum, 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway. in Perryville. Admission is free and available during the museum's operating hours -- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

