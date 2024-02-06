An exhibit honoring thousands of service members who died during the global war on terror is now on display in Perryville, Missouri.

Visitors may view "Global War on Terror Memorial Flag" at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial now through Tuesday.

The 28-foot by 6-foot sculpture modeling the United States flag consists of more than 7,000 replica dog tags of American military service members lost during the war on terror. Displayed in front of the flag is a mahogany battlefield cross sculpted by veteran artist Alicia Dietz.

Fifty golden stars placed on the flag honor all Gold Star families who lost a family member while they served in conflict. Its long, rectangular shape represents the appearance of the United States flag when draped over a fallen service member's casket.

The flag travels around the country, making only one of two as-of-yet stops planned for Missouri in Perryville this week.