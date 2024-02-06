Global Running Day coming soon

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation will be celebrating and hosting a Global Running Day event Wednesday, June 7, at the Osage Centre Trailhead, 1625 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau, to coincide with Global Running Day, annually held the first Wednesday in June.

This is a day to lace up running shoes and join others around the world in a day of running. It was created as a worldwide celebration of running that encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving, according to the Global Running Day website. The day reminds everyone of the positives running can offer to the physical and mental health of people, and the power of unification.

Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. June 7. There will be a 1-mile fun run/walk, a 5K and a scavenger hunt. Finish your running day by entering into the Lazy River with free river walking at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.