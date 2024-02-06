All sections
NewsMay 31, 2023
Global Running Day coming soon
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation will be celebrating and hosting a Global Running Day event Wednesday, June 7, at the Osage Centre Trailhead, 1625 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau, to coincide with Global Running Day, annually held the first Wednesday in June...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation will be celebrating and hosting a Global Running Day event Wednesday, June 7, at the Osage Centre Trailhead, 1625 N. Kingshighway, in Cape Girardeau, to coincide with Global Running Day, annually held the first Wednesday in June.

This is a day to lace up running shoes and join others around the world in a day of running. It was created as a worldwide celebration of running that encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving, according to the Global Running Day website. The day reminds everyone of the positives running can offer to the physical and mental health of people, and the power of unification.

Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. June 7. There will be a 1-mile fun run/walk, a 5K and a scavenger hunt. Finish your running day by entering into the Lazy River with free river walking at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

This is a free event open to all runners and walkers from beginners to advanced.

To learn more about the event, go to www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks___ recreation/special_events/global_running_day.

For any other information, contact Christine by phone at (573) 339-6604 or email at cjaegers@cityofcape.org.

