GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — Flash flood victims in Glen Allen will be eligible for 100% property buyouts through the federal government, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith announced Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The grants will be dispersed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Emergency Watershed Protection Program, according to Smith's news release.

The federal government is also providing up to $5,000 to help tenants move. The buyouts will be voluntary, Smith said.

"We got a massive flood, a really bad flood in August, and it just basically wiped the town out," Bollinger County Presiding Commissioner Leo Arnzen said. "It was different than the previous floods and there was, of course, no help available (from the Federal Emergency Management Agency), and Jason Smith's office really, really, really helped us a lot. These people were in bad shape, and somehow they got this buyout put together very quickly. We've had buyouts before, and it took years. This took weeks. ... It's just a miracle this happened. These people were hurting; they needed it bad."

Smith said he appreciated the government agencies working so quickly to "help this small town that has been through incredibly difficult times. I will continue working closely with the community to secure additional federal aid for families whose lives were forever changed by the devastating natural disasters."

Twenty-seven to 35 homes were considered major or total losses after the flooding Aug. 14 in the Bollinger County village.

Arnzen, the commissioner, said he thought up to 50 or more properties might end up being eligible for the buyout. He said he believes most will take the buyouts, but the appraisers have not assessed the properties.

He said the area received 9 inches of rain in two hours, describing the topography of Glen Allen as flat, but hilly just beyond the village. He said water comes rushing through the valleys and into the creeks. He said one home he is aware of had 7 feet of water inside the house after the protective earthen structure gave way.