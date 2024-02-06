All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 6, 2023

Glen Allen resident rides out tornado in bathtub

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — First responders and local residents roamed around a subdivision in Glen Allen in rural Bollinger County on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, with heavy equipment and chain saws clearing debris from roadways and houses. It had been around eight hours since a tornado ripped through the area, killing five people...

Nathan English
The Sutter family home in Glen Allen, Missouri, was extensively damaged in a tornado Wednesday morning, April 5. A metal carport was flung through the brick at the front of the residence, caving in the living room. Kian Sutter and his dog, Molly, rode out the storm in a bathtub. Sara Sutter was not at home when the storm struck, as she had left early for work because of the coming weather.
The Sutter family home in Glen Allen, Missouri, was extensively damaged in a tornado Wednesday morning, April 5. A metal carport was flung through the brick at the front of the residence, caving in the living room. Kian Sutter and his dog, Molly, rode out the storm in a bathtub. Sara Sutter was not at home when the storm struck, as she had left early for work because of the coming weather.Nathan English ~ nenglish@semissourian.com

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — First responders and local residents roamed around a subdivision in Glen Allen in rural Bollinger County on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, with heavy equipment and chain saws clearing debris from roadways and houses.

It had been around eight hours since a tornado ripped through the area, killing five people.

The neighborhood is a mass of downed trees, smashed vehicles and destroyed mobile homes. One home’s shed was flipped over with a four-wheeler still inside. Another had a 30-foot tall tree completely uprooted in the front yard. A ceiling fan was lying in the middle of the road.

Kian Sutter and his dog, Molly, were in the family bathtub around 3:45 a.m. when the tornado went right by their house.

“We just huddled down in there, and we let it go by. And I felt, there was debris flying through the house,” Sutter said.

His wife, Sara, who normally heads to work around the time the tornado touched down that morning had decided to leave early to beat the storm. Sutter was in bed with Molly content to sleep through the storm as he had many times before in his native Kansas.

He began checking the radar and local news when he heard a meteorologist say there was a touchdown 5 miles west of Marble Hill, headed northeast.

The Sutters’ living room was flooded with rainwater as a result of tornado damage Wednesday, April 5.
The Sutters’ living room was flooded with rainwater as a result of tornado damage Wednesday, April 5.Nathan English ~ nenglish@semissourian.com
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
The Sutters’ living room was flooded with rainwater as a result of tornado damage Wednesday, April 5.
The Sutters’ living room was flooded with rainwater as a result of tornado damage Wednesday, April 5.Nathan English ~ nenglish@semissourian.com

Sara Sutter said she couldn’t hear the sirens until she reached Marble Hill on her commute to work.

“And I’m like, ‘(expletive) that’s coming right for the house,’” Kian Sutter said.

Not long after, all the lights flicked off. He grabbed his shoes, bike helmet and Molly and dove into the bathtub.

The storm sent the couple’s metal carport through the front of their house. Rain was flooding into the exposed living room just one wall from where Sutter and his pet were.

In total, he was in the tub for around 10 minutes, he said.

When he walked out of the bathroom in complete darkness, he couldn’t tell the front porch had been ripped away and the living room was caved in. He began to notice flashlights coming from his neighbors’ houses. He headed to the back door and kicked sheet metal out of his way to get out.

Sara Sutter turned around in Advance, Missouri, and headed back to their house. She and her husband headed to Cape Girardeau to her in-laws.

“Definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Kian Sutter said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy