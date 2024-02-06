Glen Allen resident rides out tornado in bathtub

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — First responders and local residents roamed around a subdivision in Glen Allen in rural Bollinger County on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, with heavy equipment and chain saws clearing debris from roadways and houses.

It had been around eight hours since a tornado ripped through the area, killing five people.

The neighborhood is a mass of downed trees, smashed vehicles and destroyed mobile homes. One home’s shed was flipped over with a four-wheeler still inside. Another had a 30-foot tall tree completely uprooted in the front yard. A ceiling fan was lying in the middle of the road.

Kian Sutter and his dog, Molly, were in the family bathtub around 3:45 a.m. when the tornado went right by their house.

“We just huddled down in there, and we let it go by. And I felt, there was debris flying through the house,” Sutter said.

His wife, Sara, who normally heads to work around the time the tornado touched down that morning had decided to leave early to beat the storm. Sutter was in bed with Molly content to sleep through the storm as he had many times before in his native Kansas.

He began checking the radar and local news when he heard a meteorologist say there was a touchdown 5 miles west of Marble Hill, headed northeast.