Glen Allen hit once again

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. -- First, the tornado.

Now the flood.

The village of Glen Allen is buckling at the knees.

Against a backdrop of rooftop tarps and abandoned, tornado-damaged buildings, weary homeowners and renters dragged saturated waste into their yards Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Volunteers wearing bright yellow shirts were again called to the rural town experiencing its second natural disaster in four months. Generators hummed and chain saws whirred as people sloshed through muddy yards and driveways, quietly going about cleanup efforts.

Some don't know whether they'll build back or give up and move elsewhere. Much of that will depend on whether an "earthen structure" that gave way is repaired. The breach allowed a wall of water to descend on the community during the height of storms that dropped 8 inches of rain in just a few hours.

Flood victims described terrifying moments around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, when, startled by strange noises of things crashing outside, they found water seeping into their houses. Some described 3 feet or more of water filling their homes as they tried to protect themselves, children and pets.

Glen Allen, Missouri, flooding victim Christine Golden points to her back porch Tuesday, Aug. 15, where debris crashed into her house. A flash flood swept into Glen Allen around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, causing damage to dozens of homes. Golden's home also experienced minor tornado damage in the tornado that struck the Southeast Missouri town in April. Bob Miller

Emergency crews carried out evacuations in the middle of the night. Some rode out the rising water until daylight came and the water receded.

Most if not all the Glen Allen residences on the low side of Little Crooked Creek were in the path of the flash flood. Victims who spoke to the Southeast Missourian suspect the failed private "levee" near the confluence of Giblet Creek and Little Crooked Creek led to the destruction, though officials have not yet confirmed that.

Some described a clogged box culvert on the opposite side of Highway 34 as perhaps contributing to the flood. Carla Watt, listed as floodplain administrator on the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency's website, said she was still trying to get information on the levee and what flood victims should expect.

The muddy status of the so-called levee may require court intervention. Victims are still vulnerable and can't rebuild until they know the fate of the creek bank.

Bollinger County emergency management coordinator Kevin S. Cooper called the creek embankment that gave way an "earthen structure" on private property. He said because it's on private property, and because there is no paperwork on the original construction of the structure, the breached section does not fall under the authority of the state or federal emergency management administration or the Army Corps of Engineers. He said he's heard several different accounts of when the earthen structure was built and by whom. Because the word levee is specifically defined by law, he declined to use the word when describing the situation in Glen Allen.

Glen Allen, Missouri, flooding victim Christine Golden assess the damage to her yard and home Tuesday, Aug. 15. In the background is the area along Crooked Creek that allegedly collapsed, sending raging floodwaters, carrying tornado debris, into the village of Glen Allen. Golden's home also experienced minor tornado damage in the tornado that struck the Southeast Missouri town in April. Bob Miller

He said Tuesday he doesn't know who owns the property where the breach occurred, because "no one owns creeks" and there are multiple property owners along the creek where the breach occurred. It is not known when or whether the protective structure has been inspected since it failed and was rebuilt 40-plus years ago.

Glen Allen neighbors speaking with the Southeast Missourian said they did not know who owns the property, but said it was near the same location where five people were killed in the tornado April 4. Some have speculated the tornado might have damaged or weakened the levee when it blew over trees. Residents and officials have expressed disgust that the Federal Emergency Management Agency provided no assistance to the tornado victims in rebuilding efforts. FEMA funding availability rules establish cumulative loss thresholds that were not met in the tornado's aftermath.

Cooper said he is optimistic, though not certain, the Glen Allen area, as well as other Bollinger County locations that experienced flood damage, will qualify for public assistance for flooding, meaning funds may be available to repair or rebuild public infrastructure. As for individual assistance, he said SEMA and FEMA will do evaluations in the coming days and weeks. It's believed that because several other counties have experienced flooding damage, individual assistance is more likely to be available for this disaster, unlike the April tornado, which was much more narrow in its destructive path. But there is much more work to be done before it's known whether individual assistance will be made available by the federal government.

Flood damage is shown inside the home of Glen Allen, Missouri, resident Jessica Barton on Tuesday, Aug. 15. As floodwaters rose inside Barton's house, she placed her child on top of the cooler on top of the stove. Barton and dozens of others in Glen Allen were cleaning out their homes following a raging flash flood in the early morning hours Monday, Aug. 14. The flood is the second major natural disaster to strike the town since April. Bob Miller

Locals described Monday's flood as surpassing the flood in 1982, when the same earthen structure gave way.

Christine Golden and her adult son, along with the help of volunteers, were busy dragging flood-soaked materials from her home Tuesday. Golden, who has lived in her home for about 20 years, said when her home was built, the ground was raised to reach beyond the floodplain. About 5 inches of water soaked her home after Monday's flood.