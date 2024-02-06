Glen Allen farm to host fiber festival later this month

"We're up to seven or eight vendors, and we have Green Dirt Farms, which is a dairy creamery north of Kansas City [Missouri] and they make these incredible cheeses. So they're going to be here working with Barrel 131 and doing a wine and cheese tasting. And of course it's cheese made from sheep milk."

Other activities Mesta Meadows will include in its fiber festival are sheep-shearing demonstrations, fiber artisans who specialize in cleaning and dying fibers, rug weaving, multiple types of refreshments and a petting zoo including sheep, Highland cows and great Pyrenees dogs at the farm.

Crowley is hopeful the event and turnout will be a success and mentioned already receiving more than 25,000 views on the event's Facebook page, which can be found on Facebook under Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival.

"All day we're going to be having spinning and weaving demonstrations, and if people want to go to our Facebook page, they can see some of the times of the events we will have," Crowley said. "We're gonna have talks on livestock, guard dogs, how to raise good quality wool and other topics I think folks will find pretty interesting."

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27. Admission is free.

Crowley said the farm does not map well on navigation apps, so directions on how to get to the farm are provided on the group's Facebook page.