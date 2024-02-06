All sections
NewsDecember 16, 2020

Giuliani backs Missouri letter questioning election results

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A panel of Missouri lawmakers Monday advanced a resolution questioning the integrity of the presidential election, although that might be as far as the measure goes this year. A House committee voted 6-3 in favor of the nonbinding resolution, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A panel of Missouri lawmakers Monday advanced a resolution questioning the integrity of the presidential election, although that might be as far as the measure goes this year.

A House committee voted 6-3 in favor of the nonbinding resolution, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The vote followed hours of sometimes contentious public testimony, including from President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who attended on Zoom.

The resolution states Missouri lawmakers have "no faith" in election results from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, despite the fact Trump and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud.

The nonbinding resolution would have no authority to force Congress or other states to act even if it's passed by the full House, which appears unlikely.

This might be as far as the resolution goes.

The chairman of the House Rules Committee in a statement said the panel won't take up the measure. That's significant because bills must be approved by either the Rules or Fiscal Review committee before they can be debated by the full House.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

