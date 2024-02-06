Git-R-Done — speeding up Jackson's water meter replacement

With an homage to comedian Larry the Cable Guy's most famous phrase, Git-R-Done, the city of Jackson has decided to finish up a multiyear water meter replacement program more quickly by seeking an outside firm's help.

At Jackson Board of Aldermen's meeting Monday, June 5, the council voted unanimously to contract with St. Louis-based Horner & Shifrin for engineering services.

Those services will be limited to designing bidding documents for the city to use in hiring a contractor to complete the work.

"The city has been replacing the meters in-house for a number of years and we have more than 7,000 mainly residential meters altogether," said Janet Sanders, the city's Public Works director.

"Our water department has been whittling away at them (but) we would just like to wrap the job up," she added, noting approximately 1,000 meters are still in need of being switched out.

A key part of the city's effort is moving meters from inside a home or business to outside.

Easier accessibility is one reason for the action, but another is the ability to read meters remotely through automation.