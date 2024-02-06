Girl Scouts to close Cape Girardeau service center

Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland (GSMH) will soon close its service centers in Cape Girardeau and Joplin.

According to a release, the organization is launching a new "community centric service model" that will save an average of $156,000 annually. Employees from five office locations have been relocated to a remote workforce in 36 communities across GSMH's service area.

Local troop leader Amanda Walker said the Cape Girardeau service center in Town Plaza closing will make getting supplies for her troop difficult.

"This makes things inconvenient," Walker said. "It was nice to have a place to go and buy uniforms in-person."

The next closest service center to Walker is in Dexter.

There are currently five service centers in Missouri — Cape Girardeau, Joplin, Dexter, Jefferson City and Springfield.