Girl Scouts Council approves buyer's offer for Camp Cherokee Ridge

The board of directors of Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland has accepted a buyer’s offer for the Camp Cherokee Ridge property despite efforts by some Scouts and adult leaders to stop the sale.

Some members, including adult leaders, had signed a petition seeking to remove the board and save the 1,100-acre Camp Cherokee Ridge in Wayne County and the 180-acre Camp Mintahama in Newton County.

Earlier this month, the board approved the sale of Camp Mintahama as well as a camp in Pettis County. Those two sales are expected to close by the first part of March.

The Cherokee Ridge sale is slated to close by early April, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland (GSMH) spokeswoman Lori Enyart wrote Monday in a two-sentence, emailed news release.

No sale price was disclosed.

But Enyart wrote in a subsequent email that “upon completion of the sale, new ownership will become a matter of public record. As is standard practice in real estate transactions, until the sale is complete we will not release the name of the purchaser.”

The Cherokee Ridge property, which includes 21 cabins, a dining hall and a 20-acre lake, had a listed sale price of $1.85 million.