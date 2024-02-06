Girl Scout leaders launch campaign to save Camp Cherokee Ridge

Area Girl Scout leaders plan to file complaints with the scouting groupï¿½s national office and launch a letter-writing campaign in an effort to keep Camp Cherokee Ridge open.

The board of directors of Missouri Heartland Girl Scouts voted last month to close the Southeast Missouri camp Dec. 16 and sell the property.

ï¿½We were blindsided,ï¿½ said Karen Hann of Fruitland, who has been active in the Girl Scout program.

Anne Soots, CEO of the Springfield, Missouri-based council, said in a news release late last month ï¿½we have tried for 10 years to find a sustainable solution to maintaining our property portfolio while maintaining our fiscal responsibility.ï¿½

Soots recently informed employees of Heartland Girl Scouts the council ended its fiscal year $500,000 in the red and expects a similar deficit next year, said Vicki McLemore, a longtime Scout leader who serves as treasurer of the Girl Scouts service unit office in Cape Girardeau.

Hann and McLemore questioned Tuesday how the financial situation became so severe.

They said the Cherokee Ridge camp, located on 1,100 acres in Wayne County near Sam A. Baker State Park, has not been a financial drain on the council.

ï¿½It is self sustaining,ï¿½ Hann said, explaining the camp generates money through the sale of timber on the land.

ï¿½Why would you get rid of a camp that pays for itself?ï¿½ she asked.

According to the councilï¿½s news release, fewer than 10 percent of its girl members attend resident camps.

But Hann and McLemore said Cherokee Ridge is well used.

Resident camps are held only three weeks during the summer, according to Hann. But troops and service units regularly hold outings at the camp, she said.

McLemore said supporters of the camp plan to submit online complaints through an ï¿½infringement process.ï¿½ The complaints will focus on the need for the board to have adequate representation from Southeast Missouri.

Board members decided to close Cherokee Ridge after receiving the recommendations of a task force established to review council properties. The Southeast Missouri area was not represented on the task force, McLemore said.

She added council leaders denied her request to see a copy of the task force report.