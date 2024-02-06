All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 22, 2019

Girl dies in Monday morning crash

ST. LOUIS -- A 5-year-old Texas girl is dead after a 34,000-pound piece of aluminum fell from a flatbed trailer on a Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis. The accident happened about 5:30 a.m. Monday. Illinois State Police have not identified the child, who was from Texarkana, Texas...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A 5-year-old Texas girl is dead after a 34,000-pound piece of aluminum fell from a flatbed trailer on a Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis.

The accident happened about 5:30 a.m. Monday. Illinois State Police have not identified the child, who was from Texarkana, Texas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The girl was riding in the sleeper berth of a Peterbilt truck hauling the massive piece of aluminum on a flatbed trailer. The truck struck the concrete center median and the aluminum piece became unstrapped. It struck the rear of the truck, causing it to overturn. The girl was ejected. She died at a hospital.

The truck driver, 44-year-old Janette Kirby of Texarkana, and two male passengers ages 15 and 17 were treated for minor injuries.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy