Girl, 3, dies days after Wyatt house explosion that killed her father

WYATT, Mo. -- A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died from injuries sustained in a gas explosion that killed her father and injured her mother, two siblings and five other relatives, authorities said Thursday.

The family's home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames on Monday, and the girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 175 miles northwest of Nashville.

Tennessee officials notified the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in Missouri of the girl's death on Thursday, said sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan. He declined to release her name but identified her father as Corey Coleman, who died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.