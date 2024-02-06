All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 19, 2022
Girl, 3, dies days after Wyatt house explosion that killed her father
WYATT, Mo. -- A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died from injuries sustained in a gas explosion that killed her father and injured her mother, two siblings and five other relatives, authorities said Thursday. The family's home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames on Monday, and the girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 175 miles northwest of Nashville...
Associated Press
Fire crews work the scene of a house explosion at around 7 a.m. Monday in Wyatt, Missouri.
Fire crews work the scene of a house explosion at around 7 a.m. Monday in Wyatt, Missouri.David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

WYATT, Mo. -- A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died from injuries sustained in a gas explosion that killed her father and injured her mother, two siblings and five other relatives, authorities said Thursday.

The family's home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames on Monday, and the girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 175 miles northwest of Nashville.

Tennessee officials notified the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in Missouri of the girl's death on Thursday, said sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan. He declined to release her name but identified her father as Corey Coleman, who died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said the girl's mother and 6-month-old sister are in critical condition, fighting for their lives. The girl's 1-year-old brother, along with several cousins and an adult relative, also are hospitalized in stable condition.

Morgan said the source of the explosion has been narrowed down to two propane-powered appliances -- a stove and a water heater. But he said the explosion was so bad investigators haven't been able to narrow down which was to blame.

"It is a pure 100% accident," he said, explaining that foul play and drugs had been ruled out. "Just a freak accident."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy