An elongated flatbed trailer carrying an oversized girder from County Materials of Salem, Illinois, turns onto Oak Street from Farmington Road on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Jackson. The delivery was one of 10 93-foot-long girders delivered to the site of the $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks Project near City Park. "The project is progressing on schedule and is still targeted to be completed by the (projected) March 2023 date," Jackson city engineer Anna Bergmark said. Jeff Long