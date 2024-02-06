Gift pledged for new sculpture at SEMO's River Campus, other programs

St. Louis-based Mid-America Transplant has pledged $100,000 toward design and construction of a sculpture on the grounds of Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus and for other benefits to the school.

The intent, according to a news release this week, is "to honor those in the Heartland who have donated lifesaving organs and tissue to patients in need."

Mid-America Transplant said its gift is directed to SEMO's foundation in support of Southeast's Holland College of Arts and Media and for scholarships in the Department of Nursing.

Officials said the sculpture, featuring a boy raising a candle in remembrance of donors, is being created by Don Wiegand of Chesterfield, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by April to coincide with the recognition of Organ Donor Month.

The sculpture, the release said, will model a similar memorial already in place at St. Bernard's Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

"More than 40 people in Southeast Missouri were organ, tissue or eye donors last year. For those families left behind, donation brings a sense of peace, knowing their loved one's life continues in another," said Diane Brockmeier, Mid-America Transplant's president and CEO. "We are honored to commission and install this donor memorial to recognize and celebrate the donors and families who made the heroic decision to give the gift of life. We hope it also inspires others to consider donation."

Southeast has named its indoor kiln in SEMO's new Arts Complex at 340 S. Frederick St. for Mid-America Transplant to honor in perpetuity all organ, tissue and eye donors from the region.