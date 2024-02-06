All sections
September 1, 2022

Gift pledged for new sculpture at SEMO's River Campus, other programs

St. Louis-based Mid-America Transplant has pledged $100,000 toward design and construction of a sculpture on the grounds of Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus and for other benefits to the school. The intent, according to a news release this week, is "to honor those in the Heartland who have donated lifesaving organs and tissue to patients in need."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

St. Louis-based Mid-America Transplant has pledged $100,000 toward design and construction of a sculpture on the grounds of Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus and for other benefits to the school.

The intent, according to a news release this week, is "to honor those in the Heartland who have donated lifesaving organs and tissue to patients in need."

Wysiwyg image

Mid-America Transplant said its gift is directed to SEMO's foundation in support of Southeast's Holland College of Arts and Media and for scholarships in the Department of Nursing.

Officials said the sculpture, featuring a boy raising a candle in remembrance of donors, is being created by Don Wiegand of Chesterfield, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by April to coincide with the recognition of Organ Donor Month.

The sculpture, the release said, will model a similar memorial already in place at St. Bernard's Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

"More than 40 people in Southeast Missouri were organ, tissue or eye donors last year. For those families left behind, donation brings a sense of peace, knowing their loved one's life continues in another," said Diane Brockmeier, Mid-America Transplant's president and CEO. "We are honored to commission and install this donor memorial to recognize and celebrate the donors and families who made the heroic decision to give the gift of life. We hope it also inspires others to consider donation."

Southeast has named its indoor kiln in SEMO's new Arts Complex at 340 S. Frederick St. for Mid-America Transplant to honor in perpetuity all organ, tissue and eye donors from the region.

Additionally, the university said Mid-America Transplant's financial support will provide scholarships to be awarded to SEMO nursing students in the fall 2024 semester.

History

Mid-America Transplant and SEMO, officials said, began a partnership following the death of Meg Herndon, a SEMO women's soccer midfielder killed 10 years ago in a scooter accident while on her way to work a shift at Southeast Hospital.

Herndon was an organ donor.

Since Herndon's death, a Mid-America Transplant grant to SEMO helped establish a first-of-its kind online program on tissue and organ donation in 2019.

In a statement, Southeast president Carlos Vargas said he and his wife, Pam, have visited Mid-America Transplant in the past.

"Pam and I would like to offer our sincere, heartfelt appreciation to Mid-America Transplant for its significant gifts to Southeast," said Vargas, SEMO's president since 2015. "We are proud to continue to work together to recognize those who've made the selfless decision to give life to those in need."

Mid-America Transplant said it has served 84 counties in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas for more than 40 years.

Local News
