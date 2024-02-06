All sections
NewsJuly 24, 2020

Gift bags show appreciation for Cape Girardeau City, County police

Gift bags show appreciation for Cape Girardeau City, County police

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A group of donors carry buckets of gift bags to the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau.
A group of donors carry buckets of gift bags to the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Kim Swartz did not expect such an outpouring when she put up a Facebook post asking for donations to show some appreciation to Cape Girardeau law enforcement.

Instead of the modest donations she anticipated, Swartz wound up with more than $10,000 in donations toward gift bags for police officers.

“It’s unbelievable,” Swartz said. “I never ask anyone for anything.”

Swartz used the initial donations to buy gift certificates for businesses including restaurants and retail stores, and several of those businesses made donations, too, once they found out what she was about.

“It was a simple thing and it’s been amazing,” Swartz said. “We have a very generous community.”

A group of donors presents chief Wes Blair, third from left, with buckets of gift bags for members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. The group also made donations to members of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
A group of donors presents chief Wes Blair, third from left, with buckets of gift bags for members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. The group also made donations to members of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.BEN MATTHEWS

Swartz said she doesn’t have any direct ties to the police, but, she said, “Law enforcement are so compassionate and empathetic of people’s situations.”

The bags are corsage bags, clear cellophane, tied with blue ribbon, she said. They include gift certificates, snacks, and other small items that she hopes will let officers know their efforts are noticed.

“I’m just happy to do a little tiny thing that tells them how much we appreciate them,” Swartz said.

The gift bags were delivered to Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

