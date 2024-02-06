Gift bags show appreciation for Cape Girardeau City, County police

Kim Swartz did not expect such an outpouring when she put up a Facebook post asking for donations to show some appreciation to Cape Girardeau law enforcement.

Instead of the modest donations she anticipated, Swartz wound up with more than $10,000 in donations toward gift bags for police officers.

“It’s unbelievable,” Swartz said. “I never ask anyone for anything.”

Swartz used the initial donations to buy gift certificates for businesses including restaurants and retail stores, and several of those businesses made donations, too, once they found out what she was about.

“It was a simple thing and it’s been amazing,” Swartz said. “We have a very generous community.”