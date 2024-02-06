Congregation members from Soulful Harvest Ministries and True Vine Ministries are teaming up with Gibson Recovery Center staff and clients to pick up trash and mow lawns in Cape Girardeau’s south side.

The volunteers will gather at 8 a.m. Oct. 26 at 1112 Linden St. before taking to the streets along West End Boulevard. Food will be provided afterward.

“We meet up every Saturday and we bring ideas together, and basically said, ‘enough is enough,’” Soulful Harvest Ministries pastor Scott Johnson said of the “Enough is Enough” project inception. “Hopefully, this will draw people together and show them the importance of impact of unity.”

Though it’s the first cleanup involving Gibson Recovery, Johnson said it will be Soulful Harvest and True Vine’s second cleanup with volunteers equipped with riding mowers, push mowers and grass trimmers.

Gibson Recovery Center peer supervisor Scott Moyers said when the Gibson Center heard about Johnson and True Vine Miniseries pastor Byron Bonner’s efforts in Cape Girardeau’s south side, “we immediately wanted to be a part of it.”

“It’s important for us at the Gibson Center to give back; we want to give back to this community that’s been so generous with us,” he said, adding nearly 50 individuals from the center are expected to participate.