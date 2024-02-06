Gibson Center adds mobile unit for mental health services

A converted recreational vehicle, tailored for mental health services, was delivered to the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change in Cape Girardeau last week. The mobile unit will be dispatched to rural Southeast Missourians who have little or no access to mental health services.

Ryan Essex, chief operating officer for Gibson Center, said the mobile unit will be staffed with behavioral health counselors, case managers and peer specialists. He said the unit has a waiting room, offices for private sessions and a telehealth station where people can speak via video chat to counselors and other medical staff at the Gibson Center headquarters in Cape Girardeau.