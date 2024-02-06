Getting the word out — Scott City launches CodeRED

Scott City is taking advantage of technology to inform residents of emergencies, advisories and community information.

An alert system known as CodeRED was launched Wednesday in the northern Scott County town, home to 4,594 people.

Dustin Whitworth, Scott City administrator

"Up to this week, when we sent out a boil-water notice, for instance, we contacted the news media and put information on Facebook," said Dustin Whitworth, city administrator.

"From there, we hoped everybody got to see the message in one form or another. It intrigued me how the (Scott City) schools sent out school closing information through text messaging and it seems to get to everybody who signed up," he added.

Whitworth said Scott City is a "train town" and is susceptible to train car leakage and other incidents from time to time.

"Our 911 director and I got together and brainstormed how we could get information out better to residents about weather problems, emergencies, a wreck on Main Street during school pickup or drop off times. We did research and found CodeRED," he said.

"It's a way of getting information out through a means everybody looks at in today's texting world (and) if you don't text, CodeRED will contact folks by phone or by email. Three different ways of getting the word out," added Whitworth, who has led Scott City's staff since March.

Whitworth is a 1990 Scott City High School alumnus who has worked continuously for the municipality since 2016.