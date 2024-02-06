Jenni Heisserer and Trevor Kroenung didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic change the date they had set for their wedding. They simply downsized.
With only their parents and a few select others in physical attendance, the couple exchanged rings and entered their union April 25 at the home of bridesmaid Brittany Felter, who also officiated the service.
"It's just the day that we picked, and we wanted one thing to stay the same really," Jenni (Heisserer) Kroenung said.
Jenni, originally of Scott City and now Cape Girardeau, said they are planning a larger event in late June where they plan to have a vow-renewal ceremony -- including more guests.
"Hopefully everything will be able to go then," she said. "If not, we'll just have to push it back again, I guess."
Trevor of Cape Girardeau said he and his new wife will have been together four years in October after meeting through a friend.
"I'm all right with a small wedding," he said. "I like the more intimate setting."
After the service, more celebrating took place indoors, followed by the taking of pictures outside by the hillside and nearby pond.
"It was so perfect to me," Jenni said after the wedding. "Obviously I got a little emotional. ... At the end of the day, I got to marry the man of my dreams."
