State officials are calling Tuesday's in-person "Connecting All Missourians" broadband summit in Jefferson City a "first-of-its-kind event."

BJ Tanksley Missouri Office of Broadband Development director

Cape Girardeau Central and SEMO graduate BJ Tanksley, director of the state's Office of Broadband Development, will help lead the summit and will be joined by Gov. Mike Parson and at least two other state officials.

Tanksley said the window is closing for stakeholders to apply for $265 million in government infrastructure funding.

"It's been fast and furious and we're taking applications which must be in by Thursday," said Tanksley, who succeeded another Cape Girardean, Tim Arbeiter, as state broadband chief in January. "We'll start reviewing and ranking those applications and we're on track to announce (monetary) awards before the end of December, so things are moving quite quickly."

Tanksley said next week's summit is the start of a statewide listening tour for broadband to "shape the creation of a five-year infrastructure plan and Missouri's Digital Equity Plan."

Kevin Cantwell Big River Communications president

"I give credit to BJ for organizing his department in a way that hopes to eliminate Missouri's 'digital divide,'" said Kevin Cantwell, president of Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications, whose broadband arm — Circle Fiber — has been working to connect subscribers in Jackson, Poplar Bluff and sections of Cape Girardeau.