NewsJune 4, 2021

Get to know the 2021 Valedictorians

This is the first installment of a feature story on the valedictorians from 18 high schools in Southeast Missouri. The rest of the 12 schools’ valedictorians will be featured over the next two weekends. Some schools have more than one valedictorian. ...

Sarah Yenesel
St. Vincent High School's valedictorians Claire Deterding, Genevieve Lipe and Hannah Riney, from front to back, pose for a photo outside the school's chapel in May.
St. Vincent High School's valedictorians Claire Deterding, Genevieve Lipe and Hannah Riney, from front to back, pose for a photo outside the school's chapel in May.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

This is the first installment of a feature story on the valedictorians from 18 high schools in Southeast Missouri.

The rest of the 12 schools’ valedictorians will be featured over the next two weekends.

Some schools have more than one valedictorian. Perryville High School and Saxony Lutheran High School were contacted for this story, but representatives from each school stated they do not have valedictorians this year because they use the cum laude system in which they do not give an official title, such as valedictorian, to the student or students with the highest grade point average.

