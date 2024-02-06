Get to know the 2021 Valedictorians

The rest of the 12 schools’ valedictorians will be featured over the next two weekends.

Some schools have more than one valedictorian. Perryville High School and Saxony Lutheran High School were contacted for this story, but representatives from each school stated they do not have valedictorians this year because they use the cum laude system in which they do not give an official title, such as valedictorian, to the student or students with the highest grade point average.