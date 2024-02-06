Get ready to partake in New Year's Eve events

Local music, champagne toasts and one EPIC glow run. What more can you ask for to end 2023 and welcome in the new year? If you are scheming for that perfect midnight kiss or just want to start 2024 on the right foot, here is your guide to New Year's activities.
Shades of Soul at Scout Hall
Ring in 2024 with a night of dancing, friends and music provided by local band Shades of Soul and new kids on the scene Next of Kin. Scout Hall's doors will open at 7 p.m. with the music kicking off at 8 p.m. Tickets include four hours of dancing to your favorite hits from 1970s funk to 1990s country. The event will include door prizes and giveaways, pass-around hors d'oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m. and a sparkling midnight toast. Capacity is limited for the last show of 2023. Tickets are on sale for $50 and can be bought at www.eventbrite.com/e/shades-of-soul-next-of-kin-new-years-eve-dance-party-tickets-772638190627.
Taboo Radley
Taboo Radley, which now includes social media sensation Joy Brooker, will play at the Rude Dog Pub in downtown Cape Girardeau. Music will start at 9 p.m. There will be a champagne toast at midnight.
Dr Fever & The Venus Flytrap
Dr. Fever & the Venus Flytrap will bring its groove-oriented boogie band to Midtown for a New Year's Eve Bash. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. There will be champagne and party favors to celebrate the ringing in of the new year. Midtown is at 1444 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
EPIC run
The 10th anniversary of the annual EPIC (Every Person Impacts Community) glow run 5K is this year. The EPIC New Year's Eve glow run will start at the Osage Park trail at 6 p.m. All registered participants will receive glowing accessories for the race, an official race T-shirt and a swag bag loaded with goodies. Registration is $25. All proceeds from the event will benefit EPIC's local efforts to build a healthy community while preventing and reducing youth substance abuse in Cape Girardeau County. For more info and to register, go to www.epicprevention.org/glow or contact Jessica at services@epicprevention.org.
GenX at Century Casino
GenX, a Southeast Missouri dance band, will ring in the new year in Red Star Grill at Century Casino with retro hits and a visual effects show. DJ GV will join GenX as a special guest. There is no entry fee to this event.
Hickory Smoke
Local band Hickory Smoke will play its last bash of 2023 at the Cape Eagles New Year's Eve party. Doors open at 5 p.m. and Hickory Smoke will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Women's conference
Looking for a way to kick-start the new year with an opportunity to reinvent yourself? Kinyinna Stevenson will host her third annual women's conference. This year's theme is New Year, New Relationship.
Stevenson is a veteran, mother and an entrepreneur who grew up in New Madrid, Missouri.
The event will be held at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center at 3351 Percy Drive. Doors for the event will open at 2:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 3 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $20 until Thursday, Dec. 28, and can be bought on www.allevents.in/cape%20girardeau/a-new-year-a-new-me/10000718474906787?ref=eventlist-cat. Attire for the event is T-shirt and jeans.
MyTEAM TRIUMPH Resolution Run
Runners and those wanting to start the year on the move are invited to run in the myTEAM TRIUMPH Resolution Run. Participants may run 2K, 5K or 10K to kick off 2024. The races begin at 10 a.m. at Arena Park in the 4H building. There is a $40 fee on race day. Following the race, participants can enjoy hot pancakes.
New Year Sound Bath
Start the New Year with the Center for Massage Therapy and Sound Healing at 618 Bellevue St. in Cape Girardeau. The center will host its third annual New Year Sound Bath. This event will run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The sound bath will include gongs, singing bowls, drums, chimes and more for sound healing and deep relaxation. Tickets for this are on sale for $25. To register for the event, visit www.judygrier.com/event/ringing-in-the-new-year-2024/?utm_source=AllEvents.in&utm_medium =event-discovery-platform&utm_campaign= cape+girardeau-events.
