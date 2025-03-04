SIKESTON — The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Kickoff Party slated for later this month is an eagerly anticipated annual event which marks the beginning of rodeo festivities.

This celebration set for March 29 brings together community members, and rodeo enthusiasts to enjoy a night filled with fun, food, drinks and music.

According to 2025 Sikeston Rodeo General Chairman Austin Curtis, it is tradition to announce the rodeo entertainment line up in March. He said the annual kickoff party sets the tone for the rest of rodeo.

“It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for rodeo,” Curtis said. “People wait all year to find out who will be playing at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. So it is very exciting to see the community involvement.

This year’s rodeo will be Aug. 6-9.

“And it also really fires up the Jaycees and gets everyone in the rodeo mode, ready to get the work done,” Curtis said.We spend all summer working and getting preparations done for the rodeo.”

Curtis noted this is also the second year Busch Light will sponsor the event.

“Part of our contract with Anheuser-Busch is that they get the sponsor rights to the kickoff party,” he said.

Curtis said in years prior, the rodeo entertainment lineup was always announced during a Sikeston Regional Chamber-sponsored luncheon with Jaycees and Chamber members present.