'Get on the Bus' tour events planned by United Way

For anyone looking for a place to exercise their volunteer spirit, the United Way of Southeast Missouri is sponsoring "Get on the Bus" tours around Cape Girardeau and Jackson stopping at organizations that need people to chip in and help.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO, said they are running these bus tours as part of national volunteer month.

"There's really no better way to demonstrate how the many partners in our network come together to make this community stronger," Shelton said. "At each stop on these tours, people will learn about six or eight different partners that support our focus on health, education and income stability."

The first tourstarts at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, with stops at several UWSEMO partners including, First Call For Help, FosterAdopt Connect and Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry. The bus will start and end at the Jackson Senior Center located at 2690 Traveler's Way.

There will be two tours in Cape Girardeau. The first, on April 20, will have several stops including The Boys & Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Voices for Children/CASA. The bus will start and end from the parking lot in front of Centenary United Methodist Church, located at 300 N. Ellis St.

The second, April 21, will visit partners including The Salvation Army, Read to Succeed, and Aging Matters. The bus will start and end at One City located at 610 Independence St.