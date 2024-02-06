Get moving, get playing, get reading

Movement Mind + Body: In the midst of a pandemic, with businesses and organizations closed, we can still all be outside.

That's the concept behind Movement Mind + Body, a weeklong event set for June 20 to 27, which invites participants to get out and get moving -- and take a selfie or two along the way to get entered for prizes from local businesses.

Participants can use the hashtag #MindBodyMovement2020 and tag rustmedia on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter for a chance to win.

Jamie Phillips, project manager at rustmedia, said the idea came about when multimedia account executive for rustmedia and the Southeast Missourian, Logan Clippard, mentioned similar events being held nationwide, back in March.

At the time, Phillips said, it was clear that things were changing for holding events, so the team at rustmedia explored several ideas for getting people together in a meaningful, but still socially distanced, way.

"Initially, it was primarily a bicycle-centric event," Phillips said, but as the idea took shape, the team realized that not everyone has a bicycle. "Everybody needs to be doing some kind of movement during this time," Phillips said. "We need to be up, we need to be out."

That idea tied in well with rustmedia's Mind + Body publication, which focuses on living a healthy life, Phillips said.

Furthermore, it was important for the event to give back to the community in some way, Phillips said, so a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the United Way's COVID-19 relief fund.

And there's the selfie challenge. After paying the participation fee, starting at $20, participants can download suggested routes, and using the hashtag #MindBodyMovement2020 can tag rustmedia on social media.

The photos can be taken and uploaded anytime between June 20 and 27, Phillips added.

The first 100 people to sign up will receive a free T-shirt, Phillips said.

"We wanted the price point to allow people to participate, and still let us make a good donation at the end," Phillips said.

Phillips added that if participants are into competitive cycling or running, the event can count toward www.active.com totals.

"You're welcome to upload your times and make a competition out of it," Phillips said, but anyone can participate at the level they choose. "It covers everything from people who want to support the United Way, to people who like to be active, to people who are competitive."

The selfie challenge also has a suggested list of items people can find and take a picture of, and that will be fun for anyone, especially children who are along for the run or walk or bike ride, Phillips said.

"It's a way to all be together even if we won't be together," Phillips said of the event.

Veterans Home fireworks show canceled

The annual fireworks display set for July 3 at the Missouri Veterans Home at 2400 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau has been canceled due to road construction at Center Junction, said Kristen Pind, volunteer services supervisor.