Get moving, get playing, get reading

Movement Mind + Body: In the midst of a pandemic, with businesses and organizations closed, we can still all be outside.
That's the concept behind Movement Mind + Body, a weeklong event set for June 20 to 27, which invites participants to get out and get moving -- and take a selfie or two along the way to get entered for prizes from local businesses.
Participants can use the hashtag #MindBodyMovement2020 and tag rustmedia on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter for a chance to win.
Jamie Phillips, project manager at rustmedia, said the idea came about when multimedia account executive for rustmedia and the Southeast Missourian, Logan Clippard, mentioned similar events being held nationwide, back in March.
At the time, Phillips said, it was clear that things were changing for holding events, so the team at rustmedia explored several ideas for getting people together in a meaningful, but still socially distanced, way.
"Initially, it was primarily a bicycle-centric event," Phillips said, but as the idea took shape, the team realized that not everyone has a bicycle. "Everybody needs to be doing some kind of movement during this time," Phillips said. "We need to be up, we need to be out."
That idea tied in well with rustmedia's Mind + Body publication, which focuses on living a healthy life, Phillips said.
Furthermore, it was important for the event to give back to the community in some way, Phillips said, so a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the United Way's COVID-19 relief fund.
And there's the selfie challenge. After paying the participation fee, starting at $20, participants can download suggested routes, and using the hashtag #MindBodyMovement2020 can tag rustmedia on social media.
The photos can be taken and uploaded anytime between June 20 and 27, Phillips added.
The first 100 people to sign up will receive a free T-shirt, Phillips said.
"We wanted the price point to allow people to participate, and still let us make a good donation at the end," Phillips said.
Phillips added that if participants are into competitive cycling or running, the event can count toward www.active.com totals.
"You're welcome to upload your times and make a competition out of it," Phillips said, but anyone can participate at the level they choose. "It covers everything from people who want to support the United Way, to people who like to be active, to people who are competitive."
The selfie challenge also has a suggested list of items people can find and take a picture of, and that will be fun for anyone, especially children who are along for the run or walk or bike ride, Phillips said.
"It's a way to all be together even if we won't be together," Phillips said of the event.
The annual fireworks display set for July 3 at the Missouri Veterans Home at 2400 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau has been canceled due to road construction at Center Junction, said Kristen Pind, volunteer services supervisor.
Katie Hill, library director, unveiled a new reading list recently to give patrons a way to learn more about race relations and to stand with the community and patrons of color. A display is prominent in the library, and an online reading list is at www.capelibrary.org.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is hosting a photography contest, the 2020 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, and the deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday.
Missouri's amateur photographers are invited to submit their best images of life on the farm to help tell the story of Missouri agriculture.
The five categories are: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer's Life and Pride of the Farm. Children's Barnyard, a special category for budding photographers ages 12 and under, is back this year.
Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content and image quality and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday. Visit www.Agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus and complete the online form to submit.
Photos submitted to the contest will be placed on the Department's Flickr stream, and contest winners will be announced in early July.
More info: www.Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Writer Amanda Flinn loves yoga and loves children, so the idea of a children's book celebrating the experience of yoga between mom and baby was a natural fit.
Flinn said the book takes the reader through a yoga sequence of a mother and baby together, at home, "very peaceful."
About 2 years ago, Flinn was running an in-home day care, and had children from about 12 weeks old to her own son, who was about 3 at the time.
"I was doing yoga on my own anyway, and would stretch and bend, go through different poses, and I noticed they really liked to do it with me," Flinn said. So, she started doing yoga poses with them, and noticed that after the informal sessions, the children would be more relaxed, more ready for naptime.
One day, the term "yoga mama" popped into her head, so she started writing.
"The illustrator went above and beyond," Flinn said. "It just shows the sweet, shared experience so well."
Flinn is a freelance writer for rustmedia, and has two more books under contract, to be published next year and the year after.
"Yoga Baby" was released Tuesday and is now available.
More info: www.amandaflinn.com
