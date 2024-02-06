You know you should develop a regular exercise routine, but you lack motivation. Promises to yourself are quickly broken, and you never establish enough of the workout habit to experience any rewards.

Exercising as you age is important. It's not only good for physical health to help prevent falls or enable you to do basic tasks — exercise is also superb for the mind.

“If you want to be cognitively active, it is so important to be physically active,” explained Dr. Amy Eyler, a professor of public health at Washington University in St. Louis. “There is a such a strong connection between these two behaviors.”

Why make exercise part of my routine?

First, regular exercise helps maintain bone density and muscle strength. It also lowers the risk of heart disease and certain types of cancer.

For older people, regular exercise helps maintain strength and balance and allows them to live independently. Research also suggests the immune system may get a bump from physical activity.

There is also a psychological component. Successfully completing a daily exercise can improve one's mood and sense of self-satisfaction.

How to get started

Getting into the habit of doing regular physical activity can be difficult for some. The motivation to get moving is different for everyone.

Initially you’ll need external motivation — I want to be able to play with my grandkids or keep driving the car — until you see results and the motivation shifts to internal, Eyler said.

“When you set a goal, you should ask yourself on a scale of 1 to 100, how confident am I that I can do this?” Eyler explained. “It has to be over the 90% level of confidence or you’re not going to do it. Lots of people set these goal too high and then fail."

Build to your goals.

“Just walk whenever you can,” Eyler said. “You can walk for 10 minutes pretty much anywhere — indoors, at work, at home.”

And, if you’re trying to encourage others, look for positive reasons rather than nagging.

“Telling someone they will be more independent if they take their blood pressure medicine is better than — take your blood pressure medicine,” she said.

Here are some tips about how to start — and how to stay with it — from three gym rats between the ages of 77 and 86. All got started late and have stayed with it. All three work out with Dr. Irv Rubenstein, an exercise scientist who runs STEPS Fitness in Nashville, Tennessee.

I always hated gym class

Kathryn Dettwiller, 77, got pushed into exercising 34 years ago by her husband.