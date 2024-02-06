Germany's Bayer to complete Monsanto purchase Thursday

BERLIN -- German pharmaceutical company Bayer AG said Monday it plans to complete its purchase of U.S. seed and weed-killer maker Monsanto Co. this week after receiving all the required approvals from regulators.

Bayer said in a statement it plans to complete the acquisition Thursday.

The deal will cost some $63 billion including debt. To obtain regulatory approval, Bayer has committed to divest some businesses, agreeing among other things to the U.S. government's demand it sell about $9 billion in agriculture activities.