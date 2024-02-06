All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 1, 2002

Germany-No death penalty for terror suspect

BERLIN -- Germany has told the United States it will withhold evidence against Sept. 11 conspiracy defendant Zacarias Moussaoui unless it receives assurances that the material won't be used to secure a death penalty against him, Germany's justice minister said in remarks released Saturday...

The Associated Press

BERLIN -- Germany has told the United States it will withhold evidence against Sept. 11 conspiracy defendant Zacarias Moussaoui unless it receives assurances that the material won't be used to secure a death penalty against him, Germany's justice minister said in remarks released Saturday.

Investigators suspect Moussaoui, who is awaiting trial in Virginia on charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism and murder federal employees, was training to become the pilot of one of the airliners hijacked for the attacks when he was arrested.

German prosecutors say he received money for flight school fees from a member of the terrorist group based in the northern city of Hamburg. But the government insists it can't bend laws forbidding the extradition of suspects to countries with the death penalty or supplying evidence that could incriminate someone facing execution.

In an interview with the Der Spiegel news weekly, Justice Minister Herta Daeubler-Gmelin said Germany would provide documents on Moussaoui to the United States on condition that they "may not be used for a death sentence or an execution."

A letter explaining the long-standing German position had been sent to U.S. authorities in reply to a request for information about Moussaoui, she said.

"At the moment, the United States are examining our answer and will then get back to us," she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Outlawing the death penalty is a requirement for membership of the 15-member European Union.

Daeubler-Gmelin insisted the exchange was not putting more pressure on relations between Germany and the United States already strained by Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's criticism of U.S. threats to attack Iraq.

Cooperation between justice authorities in the two countries is "good and trustful," Daeubler-Gmelin said. "After Sept. 11, one shouldn't try to soften that."

Moussaoui, 34, was arrested last summer at a flight school in Minnesota and became the first person to be charged directly in connection with the attacks. He is being held in custody in pending the opening of his trial in January.

U.S. law enforcement officials have said Moussaoui received two money transfers from Ramzi Binalshibh, who roomed with suicide pilot Mohamed Atta in Hamburg and wanted to take part in the hijackings, but was unable to secure a visa.

German prosecutors this week announced that they had charged another suspect, Mounir El Motassadeq, with belonging to a terror group and 3,000 counts of being an accessory to murder for his alleged support for the Hamburg terror cell.

Story Tags
International News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy