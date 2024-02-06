Gerau appointed to state agriculture, business panel

Gov. Mike Parson's office announced Friday Brian Gerau has been appointed to the state's Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority.
Gerau of Cape Girardeau is chief executive officer of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, a post he has held a dozen years.
Gerau is a member of Missouri Economic Development Committee, Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri and Jackson Industrial Development Co. He also serves on the Southeast Missouri State Foundation Board and Cape Area Magnet Board.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in History from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.