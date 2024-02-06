All sections
NewsOctober 2, 2018

Geotechnical survey shows no sinkholes under East Main Street in Jackson

East Main Street in Jackson does not have sinkholes underneath it, according to results of a recent geotechnical survey, city engineer Clint Brown told the board of aldermen Monday night. The geotechnical survey done on East Main Street between Old Orchard Road and Interstate 55 showed no sinkholes or caves under the surface, Brown said...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A possible sinkhole, off of East Main Street between Interstate 55 and Old Orchard Road, is marked off May 18 in Jackson.
A possible sinkhole, off of East Main Street between Interstate 55 and Old Orchard Road, is marked off May 18 in Jackson.Kassie Jackson

East Main Street in Jackson does not have sinkholes underneath it, according to results of a recent geotechnical survey, city engineer Clint Brown told the board of aldermen Monday night.

The geotechnical survey done on East Main Street between Old Orchard Road and Interstate 55 showed no sinkholes or caves under the surface, Brown said.

Instead, the survey showed clay deposits under the pavement, according to city documents.

Clay deposits can wash out, Brown said after the meeting.

In April, a city worker discovered a hole in the soft shoulder on the south side of East Main Street, and the hole extended under the pavement, but it wasnï¿½t clear how far.

A possible sinkhole, off of East Main Street between Interstate 55 and Old Orchard Road, is marked off May 18 in Jackson.
A possible sinkhole, off of East Main Street between Interstate 55 and Old Orchard Road, is marked off May 18 in Jackson.Kassie Jackson

That hole and another on the north side of the street were filled with a polymer mix similar to cement, about two truckloads of fill in total, Brown told the Southeast Missourian in May.

The survey showed the hole extended only a few inches under the pavement, according to city documents.

Geotechnology Inc., a St. Louis firm, provided ground-penetrating radar equipment and the crews to operate it ï¿½ and interpreted the results.

The survey area was about 1,400 feet long and covered all lanes of East Main Street, and the shoulder on either side.

In other action, the board members tabled a contract with the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau to abandon East Jefferson Street between South Hope and South Ohio streets, as agreed with Immaculate Conception Church and School. Discussion among board members and city staff included questions about potentially setting a precedent, and concerns over giving city property to a private entity.

The contract will be tabled until the study session of the next regular board of aldermen meeting.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
