East Main Street in Jackson does not have sinkholes underneath it, according to results of a recent geotechnical survey, city engineer Clint Brown told the board of aldermen Monday night.

The geotechnical survey done on East Main Street between Old Orchard Road and Interstate 55 showed no sinkholes or caves under the surface, Brown said.

Instead, the survey showed clay deposits under the pavement, according to city documents.

Clay deposits can wash out, Brown said after the meeting.

In April, a city worker discovered a hole in the soft shoulder on the south side of East Main Street, and the hole extended under the pavement, but it

A possible sinkhole, off of East Main Street between Interstate 55 and Old Orchard Road, is marked off May 18 in Jackson. Kassie Jackson

That hole and another on the north side of the street were filled with a polymer mix similar to cement, about two truckloads of fill in total, Brown told the Southeast Missourian in May.