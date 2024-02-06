Georgia man arrested for murder of Sikeston couple

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Georgia man was arrested and faces charges for the murder of a Sikeston couple last week.

Cornelius M. David, 33, of Georgia is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Kiara D. Haynes, a 33-year-old man, and Breana C. Conner, a 27-year-old woman, were found with gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, outside apartments in the 800 block of South West Street in Sikeston, Rowe said.

Officers with Sikeston DPS responded to the scene in reference to a report of shots fired in the area, Rowe said. When officers arrived, they located Haynes and Conner. Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene, and Conner was treated on scene and later pronounced dead from those injuries at a local hospital.

Sikeston DPS's Criminal Investigation Unit began actively investigating with the assistance of the Major Case Squad, according to Rowe.