NewsMarch 25, 2022

'Georgia, Georgia' to screen at SEMO; leading man to speak at separate event

Maya Angelou's first film, "Georgia, Georgia," is set to be shown next week at Southeast Missouri State University. As the first original feature film written solely by an African American woman, "Georgia, Georgia" was largely ignored during its 1972 release. It was rediscovered by Karie Hollerbach, professor in the Department of Mass Media, who worked across departments and college affiliations to assemble the "See Me Series," of which the upcoming screening is a part...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Maya Angelou's first film, "Georgia, Georgia," is set to be shown next week at Southeast Missouri State University.

As the first original feature film written solely by an African American woman, "Georgia, Georgia" was largely ignored during its 1972 release. It was rediscovered by Karie Hollerbach, professor in the Department of Mass Media, who worked across departments and college affiliations to assemble the "See Me Series," of which the upcoming screening is a part.

The film will be shown at 6 p.m. March 30 in Rose Theatre on the university campus.

Photographer Michael Winters (Dirk Benedict) and pop star Georgia Martin (Diana Sands) discuss what being a celebrity really means.
Photographer Michael Winters (Dirk Benedict) and pop star Georgia Martin (Diana Sands) discuss what being a celebrity really means.

Hollywood star and "Georgia, Georgia" leading man Dirk Benedict will speak about the film at 6:30 p.m. April 6 in Rose Theatre.

