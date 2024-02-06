Maya Angelou's first film, "Georgia, Georgia," is set to be shown next week at Southeast Missouri State University.

As the first original feature film written solely by an African American woman, "Georgia, Georgia" was largely ignored during its 1972 release. It was rediscovered by Karie Hollerbach, professor in the Department of Mass Media, who worked across departments and college affiliations to assemble the "See Me Series," of which the upcoming screening is a part.