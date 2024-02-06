All sections
NewsApril 1, 2022

'Georgia, Georgia' showing brings discussion

Panelists at Wednesday's screening of "Georgia, Georgia" at Southeast Missouri State University's Rose Theater discuss the film. They are, from left, Joel Rhodes, professor in the Department of History; Roxanne Wellington, associate professor in the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance; Samantha Washington, assistant professor in the Department of Communication Disorders; and Dana Branson, assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology.

Michael Leifer
Panelists at Wednesday's screening of "Georgia, Georgia" at Southeast Missouri State University's Rose Theater discuss the film. They are, from left, Joel Rhodes, professor in the Department of History; Roxanne Wellington, associate professor in the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance; Samantha Washington, assistant professor in the Department of Communication Disorders; and Dana Branson, assistant professor in the Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology. The 1972 film, written by Maya Angelou, was shown Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Actor Dirk Benedict will appear at 6:30 p.m. April 6 at Rose Theatre to talk about what it was like working with Angelou on the set of the racially and socially provocative film five decades ago to kickoff SEMO's Mass Media Department's See Me Series.
