Georgia election officials accused of destroying 2016 vote evidence

ATLANTA -- In a federal court filing, lawyers for election integrity advocates accuse Georgia election officials of intentionally destroying evidence potentially showing unauthorized access to the state election system and potential manipulation of election results.

Election integrity advocates and individual Georgia voters sued election officials in 2017 alleging the touchscreen voting machines Georgia has used since 2002 are unsecure and vulnerable to hacking. In a court filing Thursday, they said state officials began destroying evidence within days of the suit's filing and continued to do so as the case moved forward.

"The evidence strongly suggests that the State's amateurish protection of critical election infrastructure placed Georgia's election system at risk, and the State Defendants now appear to be desperate to cover-up the effects of their misfeasance -- to the point of destroying evidence," the filing states.

A spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, which oversees elections, denied the allegations.

The brief was filed Thursday as U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg was holding a hearing on requests by the plaintiffs she order the state to immediately stop using its current voting machines and switch to hand-marked paper ballots. That hearing was set to continue Friday.

In court Thursday, lawyers for the plaintiffs highlighted weaknesses identified in risk assessment reports by Fortalice Solutions, a cybersecurity firm hired by the secretary of state's office. Fortalice CEO Theresa Payton testified her team found serious risks in their initial 2017 assessment but also said the secretary of state's office had made progress toward fixing the problems by the time of a subsequent review last November.

The plaintiffs' lawyers pointed out, however, the assessment only covered general cybersecurity in the office and Fortalice wasn't asked to look at potential risks for election management systems or voting machines.

Judge Totenberg has previously expressed grave concerns about the vulnerability of the state's election system and scolded state officials for being slow to respond to evidence of those problems and Thursday said she still has "worries about the integrity of the voting data system."