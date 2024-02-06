All sections
NewsJune 16, 2021

Gentry named Gordonville fire chief

A longtime firefighter with Gordonville Fire Protection District has been tapped to be the department's chief. Michael Gentry took over the post June 10. He has served with the district since 2010 and has been a firefighter with Jackson Fire Rescue since 2015, according to a news release put out by former chief Randy Morris Jr., who now serves as chief of Cape Girardeau Fire Department but remains a fire officer at Gordonville...

Southeast Missourian
Michael Gentry
Michael Gentry

A longtime firefighter with Gordonville Fire Protection District has been tapped to be the department's chief.

Michael Gentry took over the post June 10.

He has served with the district since 2010 and has been a firefighter with Jackson Fire Rescue since 2015, according to a news release put out by former chief Randy Morris Jr., who now serves as chief of Cape Girardeau Fire Department but remains a fire officer at Gordonville.

Morris said Gentry has many leadership qualifications.

"Gentry has a positive attitude, great work ethic and strives to help those in need. Gentry serves on the Region E Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) that responds to a wide array of technical emergency incidents and is very active in training new recruits, serving as a mentor for both Jackson Fire Rescue and Gordonville FPD," he said in the release.

