Gentry named Gordonville fire chief

He has served with the district since 2010 and has been a firefighter with Jackson Fire Rescue since 2015, according to a news release put out by former chief Randy Morris Jr., who now serves as chief of Cape Girardeau Fire Department but remains a fire officer at Gordonville.

Morris said Gentry has many leadership qualifications.

"Gentry has a positive attitude, great work ethic and strives to help those in need. Gentry serves on the Region E Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) that responds to a wide array of technical emergency incidents and is very active in training new recruits, serving as a mentor for both Jackson Fire Rescue and Gordonville FPD," he said in the release.