General interest: Grant Symposium draws standing-room-only crowd

Nearly 100 people crowded into Heritage Hall in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to hear a succession of speakers talk about the life and times of U.S. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant.

Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., a federal judge and Civil War buff, said he was shocked to see the standing-room-only crowd.

"This is an overwhelming turnout," said Limbaugh, who serves on the local Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation which hosted the fourth annual symposium.

"I swear, we thought we would have 15 to 20 people," he told those gathered for the start of the U.S. Grant Symposium & Exhibition.

Speaker Frank Nickell, former director of the Center for Regional History at Southeast Missouri State University and director of the Kellerman Foundation, said Grant is "one of the most controversial and intriguing individuals in American history."

Cathy Barton and Dava Para perform "Civil War Music of the Western Border" on Tuesday at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

It's ironic Grant could have such success as a Union general but later "could do so poorly" as the nation's 18th president, Nickell said.

"As president, he became the tool of scheming friends and politicians," he told the crowd.

Growing up in Illinois, Nickell said he was unable to reconcile the two Grants.

"I could never get the real Grant to stand up," he said.

Grant consistently has ranked near the bottom among U.S. presidents. But Nickell said "Grant's image is changing, and he is rising rapidly."

The celebrated general's Civil War career was launched in Cape Girardeau, where he assumed command of Union troops in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois in 1861, Nickell said.

"This is where he gained command and control," he said.

Grant established headquarters in Cape Girardeau for a brief time before moving his command to Cairo, Illinois.

Grant boarded in the St. Charles Hotel in downtown Cape Girardeau.

He occupied an office in the Common Pleas Courthouse from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 1861.