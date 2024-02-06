Genealogy series has practical focus

Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct name of the society.

Bill Eddleman is gearing up to provide a series of genealogy workshops, to teach attendees the basics of one of his passions.

Eddleman, who has been involved with the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society since 1991, said this series is an attempt to reach new people.

"People can to go the whole series or one session, and still get something out of it," Eddleman said. "Our hope is, people will join the group if they have local ancestry, or if they want to learn techniques."

Dues for the group are $10 for a year's individual membership, Eddleman said, and $15 if a member wants a hard copy of the quarterly newsletter.

That's unchanged since about 1980, Eddleman said.

"Our membership peaked at about 200, and now we're down to about 70," Eddleman said. "We can't do much unless we get more critical mass."

The group used to do record transcriptions and provide other services, Eddleman said, but with the present lack of membership, that's not possible.