Genealogy series has practical focus

Note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct name of the society.
Bill Eddleman is gearing up to provide a series of genealogy workshops, to teach attendees the basics of one of his passions.
Eddleman, who has been involved with the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society since 1991, said this series is an attempt to reach new people.
"People can to go the whole series or one session, and still get something out of it," Eddleman said. "Our hope is, people will join the group if they have local ancestry, or if they want to learn techniques."
Dues for the group are $10 for a year's individual membership, Eddleman said, and $15 if a member wants a hard copy of the quarterly newsletter.
That's unchanged since about 1980, Eddleman said.
"Our membership peaked at about 200, and now we're down to about 70," Eddleman said. "We can't do much unless we get more critical mass."
The group used to do record transcriptions and provide other services, Eddleman said, but with the present lack of membership, that's not possible.
So, he said, he hopes this workshop series helps raise awareness of the group and its members' work.
"We're celebrating our 50th anniversary this year too," Eddleman said, and in May, the group will hold a symposium at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
The first installment of the genealogy series will be on the basics, Eddleman said, and how to get started.
How to stay organized and conduct interviews, keep focused, and keep records of research will also be covered, Eddleman said.
The session will go from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau.
Registration is required for this free event. Visit capelibrary.org/calendar, call (573) 334-5279 ext. 113, or register in person at the library.
Future sessions include:
