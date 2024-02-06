Missouri was the second-worst state per capita in the United States with regards to women being murdered by men, according to a report written by the Violence Policy Center.

In the report, which uses data from 2018, 73 women were murdered by men in the state. Most of the women killed by men in 2018 were victims of people they knew.

"The vast, vast majority -- I think it was somewhere in the 75-80% range -- of those people were in an intimate relationship with the man who killed them," said Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau. "So we are talking about a domestic violence issue."

A large part of the issue can be tied to gun ownership; according to the VPC's report, 67% of victims were shot and killed with guns.

"We do have a loophole in our Missouri gun laws that allows for people who have protective orders against them to still own a gun," Hill said. "Federally, that's illegal, but in the State of Missouri that's no longer the case. This loophole's been in place for four years, and they've not succeeded in fixing it yet."

Hill said she feels the State of Missouri should take this situation to heart.

"People, when they think of the highest number per capita of deaths of women killed by men, they think about more populous states, or states where they feel that there's more violence or states where there's been unrest of various kinds," Hill said. "But we're talking about people who live in our own communities here in our state, and there's obviously more that we need to do as a state and as local communities to reach out to victims.

"We need to educate people to look for signs, not only in their own relationships, but in their family and friends' (relationships) and be willing to speak up and say something if they feel like somebody's in a relationship that's not healthy or not safe."

Rural areas

It's not just major cities in Missouri that contribute to this issue, it's also the rural communities.

"It can be just as bad (in rural areas), because, first of all, lack of access to resources is much higher in rural areas," Hill said. "There are counties in Southeast Missouri where there is no shelter, where there are very, very few social services of any kind that you can reach out to. That makes it difficult. And you have the isolation issue. Maybe you live a fair distance from your neighbors, or from family and friends, to the point where they can't check on you, or you can't easily get to them. You can really be out there on your own in a situation that can be really dangerous and no one knows.

"The other issue for people in rural situations is transportation. It's very easy to control someone by taking away their car, or not allowing them to have a car. If you can't rely on a bus, or a cab or some other form of transportation, then you're really stuck."