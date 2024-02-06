All sections
NewsDecember 13, 2019
Gathering Toys for Tots at the Osage Centre
Marine Corps veterans Jim Halstead of Advance, Missouri, left, and Jim Winder of Jackson load toys into a trailer during the Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps League Detachment 1081's 24-hour Toys for Tots toy drive Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Toys for Tots coordinator for the Southeast Missouri area Matt McGill said they serve Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott and Stoddard counties. "It's all about the kids," assistant coordinator Jim Stroman said. "We're helping those that can't help themselves for whatever reason. ... It's not for us to judge why; it's for us to try to put a smile on their face."
