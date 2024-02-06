All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 7, 2018

Gas tax headed for defeat; medical marijuana, minimum wage hike measure passes

A ballot measure that would have raised Missouri's fuel tax to improve transportation and fund the state highway patrol appeared headed for defeat Tuesday night, With 64 percent of precincts reporting, Proposition D, the fuel tax measure, was losing by a margin of 55 to 45 percent out of more than 1.5 million votes cast, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Office...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A ballot measure that would have raised Missouri's fuel tax to improve transportation and fund the state highway patrol appeared headed for defeat Tuesday night,

With 64 percent of precincts reporting, Proposition D, the fuel tax measure, was losing by a margin of 55 to 45 percent out of more than 1.5 million votes cast, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Office.

But voters statewide by wide margins favored constitutional Amendment 1 to change the process of redrawing state legislative districts, Amendment 2 to legalize medical marijuana, and Proposition B, which would raise the minimum wage.

Amendment 4, which removes restrictions on bingo operations, narrowly was passing, 51 percent to 49 percent.

Amendment 1, the so-called "Clean Missouri" measure, was winning 60 percent to 40 percent.

It would change how state legislative districts are drawn, limit campaign contributions and treat state lawmakers' emails as public records.

Amendment 2 was passing by a 63 percent to 37 percent margin.

Voters backed the minimum-wage measure by a 59 percent to 41 percent margin.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It would increase the minimum wage by 85 cents per hour each year for the next five years, starting Jan. 1. Missouri's minimum wage would grow to $12 an hour by 2023 under the measure.

Prop D would have increased the fuel tax by 2.5 cents a gallon each year for the next four years and was supported by many of Missouri's business and civic leaders.

The tax increase was expected to generate an estimated $412 million annually in new money. The state would have received 70 percent of that funding while the remainder -- some $124 million annually when fully implemented, would have gone to cities and counties for road and bridge projects.

Cape Girardeau County and the cities in that county stood to receive a combined $1.4 million annually in added fuel-tax dollars, proponents said.

Proponents said the state's share would have gone largely to fund the Missouri State Highway Patrol while freeing up existing tax money to improve state roads and bridges.

Voters appeared to reject two other measures that would legalize medical marijuana by margins of 69 percent to 30.9 percent on Amendment 3 and 58 percent to 42 percent on Proposition C.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 3898-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy