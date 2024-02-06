A ballot measure that would have raised Missouri's fuel tax to improve transportation and fund the state highway patrol appeared headed for defeat Tuesday night,
With 64 percent of precincts reporting, Proposition D, the fuel tax measure, was losing by a margin of 55 to 45 percent out of more than 1.5 million votes cast, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Office.
But voters statewide by wide margins favored constitutional Amendment 1 to change the process of redrawing state legislative districts, Amendment 2 to legalize medical marijuana, and Proposition B, which would raise the minimum wage.
Amendment 4, which removes restrictions on bingo operations, narrowly was passing, 51 percent to 49 percent.
Amendment 1, the so-called "Clean Missouri" measure, was winning 60 percent to 40 percent.
It would change how state legislative districts are drawn, limit campaign contributions and treat state lawmakers' emails as public records.
Amendment 2 was passing by a 63 percent to 37 percent margin.
Voters backed the minimum-wage measure by a 59 percent to 41 percent margin.
It would increase the minimum wage by 85 cents per hour each year for the next five years, starting Jan. 1. Missouri's minimum wage would grow to $12 an hour by 2023 under the measure.
Prop D would have increased the fuel tax by 2.5 cents a gallon each year for the next four years and was supported by many of Missouri's business and civic leaders.
The tax increase was expected to generate an estimated $412 million annually in new money. The state would have received 70 percent of that funding while the remainder -- some $124 million annually when fully implemented, would have gone to cities and counties for road and bridge projects.
Cape Girardeau County and the cities in that county stood to receive a combined $1.4 million annually in added fuel-tax dollars, proponents said.
Proponents said the state's share would have gone largely to fund the Missouri State Highway Patrol while freeing up existing tax money to improve state roads and bridges.
Voters appeared to reject two other measures that would legalize medical marijuana by margins of 69 percent to 30.9 percent on Amendment 3 and 58 percent to 42 percent on Proposition C.
