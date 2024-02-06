A ballot measure that would have raised Missouri's fuel tax to improve transportation and fund the state highway patrol appeared headed for defeat Tuesday night,

With 64 percent of precincts reporting, Proposition D, the fuel tax measure, was losing by a margin of 55 to 45 percent out of more than 1.5 million votes cast, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Office.

But voters statewide by wide margins favored constitutional Amendment 1 to change the process of redrawing state legislative districts, Amendment 2 to legalize medical marijuana, and Proposition B, which would raise the minimum wage.

Amendment 4, which removes restrictions on bingo operations, narrowly was passing, 51 percent to 49 percent.

Amendment 1, the so-called "Clean Missouri" measure, was winning 60 percent to 40 percent.

It would change how state legislative districts are drawn, limit campaign contributions and treat state lawmakers' emails as public records.

Amendment 2 was passing by a 63 percent to 37 percent margin.

Voters backed the minimum-wage measure by a 59 percent to 41 percent margin.