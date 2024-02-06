Gas prices relatively stable in Cape Girardeau County

Despite a 1.8 cent rise to $3.32 for the nation's average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the last seven days, with increases seen for four consecutive weeks across the country, prices are remaining relatively flat in Cape Girardeau County.

On Thursday, a spot check of 10 gasoline stations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson as surveyed by www.GasBuddy.com, showed per-gallon prices ranging from $2.84 to $2.99.

On Dec. 28, the range in Cape Girardeau County was $2.89 to $2.99.

On Nov. 19, just prior to Thanksgiving, prices were noted from $2.95 to $3.05.

National/world

Diesel prices nationally average $3.66 a gallon this week, the highest level since October 2014.

"With oil prices remaining elevated, the average cost of gas inched up in most states even as demand weakened -- a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil producing nations. With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel with additional volatility. Prices could rise significantly if there is any further deterioration in the region," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy. "For now, I don't expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption."