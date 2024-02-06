All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 28, 2022
Gas prices relatively stable in Cape Girardeau County
Despite a 1.8 cent rise to $3.32 for the nation's average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the last seven days, with increases seen for four consecutive weeks across the country, prices are remaining relatively flat in Cape Girardeau County...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is posted by Murphy USA, 3039 E. Jackson Blvd., on Wednesday in Jackson. For four consecutive weeks, the nation's average gas price has risen, standing at $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to gasbuddy.com. Analysts suggest prices may rise if there is deterioration in the current Russia/Ukraine situation.
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is posted by Murphy USA, 3039 E. Jackson Blvd., on Wednesday in Jackson. For four consecutive weeks, the nation's average gas price has risen, standing at $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to gasbuddy.com. Analysts suggest prices may rise if there is deterioration in the current Russia/Ukraine situation.JefF Long

Despite a 1.8 cent rise to $3.32 for the nation's average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the last seven days, with increases seen for four consecutive weeks across the country, prices are remaining relatively flat in Cape Girardeau County.

On Thursday, a spot check of 10 gasoline stations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson as surveyed by www.GasBuddy.com, showed per-gallon prices ranging from $2.84 to $2.99.

On Dec. 28, the range in Cape Girardeau County was $2.89 to $2.99.

On Nov. 19, just prior to Thanksgiving, prices were noted from $2.95 to $3.05.

National/world

Diesel prices nationally average $3.66 a gallon this week, the highest level since October 2014.

"With oil prices remaining elevated, the average cost of gas inched up in most states even as demand weakened -- a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil producing nations. With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel with additional volatility. Prices could rise significantly if there is any further deterioration in the region," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy. "For now, I don't expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pre-pandemic

Before the coronavirus spurred stay-at-home orders in many states, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's directive to Missourians lasting from April 6 to May 3, 2020, gas prices were lower than today.

For example, in December 2018, the average price of a gallon of unleaded in the U.S. was $2.41 per gallon.

A month later, in January 2019, the price was $2.24.

During the height of the pandemic, prices plummeted with fewer vehicles on the roadway.

A spot check of 35 service stations in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard counties March 29, 2020, showed prices as low as $1.69 a gallon in Benton, Bloomfield and Dexter.

In Fruitland and Jackson, prices were 18 to 20 cents higher.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy