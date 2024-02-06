Gas prices relatively stable in Cape Girardeau County

Despite a 1.8 cent rise to $3.32 for the nation's average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the last seven days, with increases seen for four consecutive weeks across the country, prices are remaining relatively flat in Cape Girardeau County.
On Thursday, a spot check of 10 gasoline stations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson as surveyed by www.GasBuddy.com, showed per-gallon prices ranging from $2.84 to $2.99.
On Dec. 28, the range in Cape Girardeau County was $2.89 to $2.99.
On Nov. 19, just prior to Thanksgiving, prices were noted from $2.95 to $3.05.
Diesel prices nationally average $3.66 a gallon this week, the highest level since October 2014.
"With oil prices remaining elevated, the average cost of gas inched up in most states even as demand weakened -- a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil producing nations. With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel with additional volatility. Prices could rise significantly if there is any further deterioration in the region," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy. "For now, I don't expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption."
Before the coronavirus spurred stay-at-home orders in many states, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's directive to Missourians lasting from April 6 to May 3, 2020, gas prices were lower than today.
For example, in December 2018, the average price of a gallon of unleaded in the U.S. was $2.41 per gallon.
A month later, in January 2019, the price was $2.24.
During the height of the pandemic, prices plummeted with fewer vehicles on the roadway.
A spot check of 35 service stations in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard counties March 29, 2020, showed prices as low as $1.69 a gallon in Benton, Bloomfield and Dexter.
In Fruitland and Jackson, prices were 18 to 20 cents higher.