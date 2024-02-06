Gas prices jump as spring approaches

Average statewide gas prices jumped 5 cents to an average of $3.04 in the last week in what AAA suggests is a short-term upward bump because of the switch to summer-blend gasoline.

Not to worry, said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

"The blend switch may add 5 to 10 cents per gallon in the short term," Gross said, adding, "If demand and oil costs remain low, the recent price bounce may fade."

Missouri's pump costs remain markedly lower than the U.S. average of $3.47 on Monday, March 13.

Least expensive gas in the U.S. is in Mississippi at $3 per gallon, with Missouri ranked as second least expensive among the 50 states.