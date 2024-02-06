All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 20, 2022

Gas prices higher in Southeast Missouri than other parts of state

The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Herculaneum, Jefferson County, Missouri, was $2.35 on Monday, Dec. 19. In the Northeast Missouri town of Hannibal, boyhood home of Mark Twain, the pump price was even lower: $2.32. In Cape Girardeau, the lowest price noted by gasbuddy.com, $2.69, was seen at a single cash-only service station...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Clint Farrar of Gordonville fills his tank Dec. 6 at Winks Phillips 66 on Route K. Prices at the pump, according to gasbuddy.com, are somewhat higher in Southeast Missouri than in several other parts of the state.
Clint Farrar of Gordonville fills his tank Dec. 6 at Winks Phillips 66 on Route K. Prices at the pump, according to gasbuddy.com, are somewhat higher in Southeast Missouri than in several other parts of the state.Jeff Long

The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Herculaneum, Jefferson County, Missouri, was $2.35 on Monday, Dec. 19. In the Northeast Missouri town of Hannibal, boyhood home of Mark Twain, the pump price was even lower: $2.32.

Patrick De Haan,
Patrick De Haan,chief petroleum analyst, GasBuddy.com

In Cape Girardeau, the lowest price noted by www.gasbuddy.com, $2.69, was seen at a single cash-only service station.

All other Cape Girardeau locations showed a price of $2.84 or higher.

Why does petrol seem more expensive, generally, in Southeast Missouri?

"This is exactly the kind of question I've probably heard 100 times in the last few weeks," said Chicago-based GasBuddy chief petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan.

"It simply has to do with competition. Some areas have gotten more aggressive about lowering prices. It really all depends on how often stations are checking what their competition is doing."

De Haan said all other things being equal, the business model of individual station owners is generally decisive when it comes to specific pricing levels.

"Pockets of low prices pop up where there's an aggressive station owner lowering the cost who figures to do a higher volume of business," he said, adding that some gas station groups pay more attention to local site surveys and desire to be the low-cost leader in a community.

"Some [service] stations know they're in a perfect corridor with a lot of people getting on and off the highway. If they can get you to their gasoline island by cutting prices 2 cents or 5 cents or more, the bet is they can convert you when you come inside the store," De Haan explained.

"They may take a hit on gas, but since many Americans are price-sensitive, the thinking is you'll buy a hot dog or a soda or something else that will more than compensate for the cut at the pump. Only about 30% will buy ancillary items, things other than gas, when they stop. For a gas station owner, though, it can still pay off bottom line to cut the price at the pump," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

What's next

"Low price pockets can move. They can and will change. Areas that are cheap right now might be considered expensive in six months. There's not much rhyme or reason to it," De Haan said.

U.S. vs. Missouri

The average U.S. per-gallon price for regular gas Monday was $3.14, 12 cents cheaper than a week ago and 54 cents less expensive than a month ago, according to auto club federation AAA.

In November 2022, the average was $3.68.

A year ago, Americans paid an average of $3.30.

Missouri's statewide average Monday was $2.71.

Local price ranges (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $2.99
  • Jackson: $2.59 to $2.89
  • Perryville: $2.59 to $2.99
  • Scott City: $2.84

Elsewhere in-state (Gas Buddy)

  • Springfield: $2.44
  • Columbia: $2.46
  • Branson: $2.49
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy