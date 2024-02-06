Gas prices could rise after fire-stricken refinery closes

The largest oil refinery on the East Coast will close after a devastating fire last week set off explosions and damaged equipment, and analysts said consumers could see gas prices rise as summer travel hits full swing.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions said in a statement it will shut down the plant Monday and lay off about 1,020 workers there in the next two weeks. The fire significantly damaged equipment and systems at a complex already struggling financially, the company said.

Gasoline futures prices spiked Tuesday night after the first news of the refinery's possible closure, and prices remained high Wednesday, according to the markets research company FactSet.

Motorists in the Mid-Atlantic region likely will see modest price increases as more summer travelers hit the road, AAA spokeswoman Jana Tidwell said in a statement.

The refinery has been an important source fueling transportation in the region, far from Gulf Coast refineries, and "at least temporarily, it's going to require some logistical shifting that could come at a cost," said Kevin Book, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners.

But while the amount of gasoline lost from the refinery is sizable, it can easily be made up by imports from Europe or elsewhere, said Jonathan Aronson, a research analyst at Cornerstone Macro.

"We're not expecting any major shocks to retail gasoline (prices)," Aronson said. Consumers are more likely to feel gasoline prices increase due to the price of crude oil, which has been rallying in recent days, he said.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions is pursuing opportunities to restart the complex but cannot give any guarantees and, as a result, "all layoffs are expected to be permanent," the company said.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said in a statement his office was in touch with company officials and he hopes an alternative will emerge in coming weeks to prevent the refinery from closing permanently.