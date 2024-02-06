Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation's capital

Gas shortages at the pumps have spread from the South, all but emptying stations in Washington, D.C., following a ransomware cyberattack that forced a shutdown of the nation's largest gasoline pipeline. Though the pipeline operator paid a ransom, restoring service was taking time.

As Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline reported making "substantial progress" in restoring full service, two people briefed on the matter confirmed that the company had paid the criminals a ransom of about $5 million in cryptocurrency for the software decryption key required to unscramble their data network. The people spoke on condition they not be further identified because they were not authorized to divulge the information. Bloomberg first reported the payment.

President Joe Biden, when asked by a reporter on Thursday if he had been briefed about the ransom payment, said "I have no comment on that."

Biden also said that his administration will try to disrupt the hackers' ability to operate.

The tracking service GasBuddy.com on Friday showed that 88% of gas stations were out of fuel in the nation's capital, 45% were out in Virginia and 39% of Maryland stations were dry. About 65% of stations were without gas in North Carolina, and nearly half were tapped out in Georgia and South Carolina.

Colonial said Thursday that operations had restarted and gasoline deliveries were being made in all of its markets, but it would take "several days" to return to normal, and some areas may experience "intermittent service interruptions during this start-up period."

"Our current expectation based on the conversations between the company and experts at the Department of Energy is that the vast majority of markets and affected regions are receiving fuel at gas stations for consumers, and will continue to receive more fuel throughout the weekend and into early next week," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Friday briefing. "Hence, getting us closer to return us back to normal."

A gas station owner in Virginia said panic buying is the problem.

"It's like a frenzy," Barry Rieger, who owns a gas station in Burke, Virginia, told WJLA-TV.

In North Carolina, at least five school systems canceled in-person learning on Friday as the gasoline supply crisis continued. Wake County, with the largest school system in North Carolina, emailed parents citing "the impact of the gas shortage on staffing availability and student transportation."

Businesses were also feeling the sting.

At Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Georgia, maintenance and safety vehicles have to be filled up, but "all the gas stations close to use -- within a mile of us -- are out of gas," said Mia Green, the track's general manager. She's heard of racetracks that canceled this weekend's races because crews might not be able to get there due to gas shortages.

Many authorities are warning of the dangers of hoarding gas.