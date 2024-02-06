Garrard named to Cape city engineer post

After 10 years working with the City of Cape Girardeau as a civil engineer, Jake Garrard was appointed city engineer in April.

The Missouri University of Science and Technology graduate and Charleston, Missouri, native Garrard joined the municipal government in 2012. With his appointment to city engineer, he takes the place of former engineer Amy Farris.

Garrard said his duties as a civil engineer involved project management and getting contractors for different projects.

"I was in charge of getting that project designed. I was in charge of getting a contractor ready to do the project. And then I've been overseeing the construction with the help of the rest of the engineering team and our inspectors making sure that the construction is moving along," Garrard said.

He said the difference with being city engineer is that he focuses on his team and other external details of a project.

The detention basin right beside the Capaha Park pond nears completion on Friday, July 7. The detention basin spans around 17,000 cubic feet and is supposed to store stormwater overflow from the Capaha Park pond. Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The detention basin right beside the Capaha Park pond nears completion on Friday, July 7. The detention basin spans around 17,000 cubic feet and is supposed to store stormwater overflow from the Capaha Park pond. Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

"I get to focus on the budgets and everything else that goes along with it. So what I used to do was a more compact version of what I do now," Garrard said.

In his time as civil engineer, Garrard worked on projects such as the West End Boulevard improvement project, and he worked with the Parks and Recreation Department on upgrades to the Capaha baseball fields and the Capaha master plan.