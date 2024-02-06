Gaming Commission approves casino license transfer

The Missouri Gaming Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved transfer of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau’s gaming license from Eldorado Resorts of Reno, Nevada, to Century Casinos of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The license transfer clears the way for the casino’s sale, expected by the end of the month.
Approval of the license transfer took place during the commission’s December meeting in Jefferson City.
According to casino officials, Isle Casino will technically continue to operate as an Eldorado Resorts property until the casino sale is finalized in the coming weeks. At that time, control of casino operations will transfer to Century Casinos.
The commission also approved the gaming license transfer of Lady Luck Casino in Caruthersville, Missouri, from Eldorado Resorts to Century Casinos.
In addition to transferring control of its gaming license, Eldorado Resorts plans to sell its casino facilities in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville to VICI Properties Inc. of New York, which will, in turn, lease them back to Century Casinos.
This marks the second time Isle Casino’s license and property has transferred ownership since it opened in 2012. Eldorado Resorts acquired the Cape Girardeau casino in 2016 from Isle of Capri Casinos, its developer and original owner.
During their presentation at the gaming commission’s meeting Wednesday, Century Casino representatives said they anticipate no immediate changes in Isle Casino’s operations when Century Casinos assumes control later this month.
Eldorado Resorts announced plans to sell Isle Casino’s operations in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville to Century Casinos and property to VICI Properties in June. At that time, Eldorado Resorts also said it planned to sell gaming operations at its Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia, to Century Casinos while also selling the New Cumberland facilities to VICI Properties.
Century Casinos is reportedly purchasing the gaming operations at the three properties for approximately $107 million while VICI Properties is acquiring the structures and other real estate assets at the three locations for a total of $278 million.
Isle Casino, 777 N. Main Street, features 41,500 square feet of “floating” casino space with 851 gaming machines, 24 table games, three dining venues and an entertainment and events center.
Located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Caruthersville, the Lady Luck riverboat casino opened in 1995 and features 513 slot machines, nine table games, two dining venues, a 40,000-square foot pavilion and a 28-space RV park.
Century Casino chairman and co-CEO Erwin Haitzmann is in Cape Girardeau and plans to attend a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce membership gathering at Isle Casino on Friday morning.
