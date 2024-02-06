Gaming Commission approves casino license transfer

The Missouri Gaming Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved transfer of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau’s gaming license from Eldorado Resorts of Reno, Nevada, to Century Casinos of Colorado Springs, Colorado. The license transfer clears the way for the casino’s sale, expected by the end of the month.

Approval of the license transfer took place during the commission’s December meeting in Jefferson City.

According to casino officials, Isle Casino will technically continue to operate as an Eldorado Resorts property until the casino sale is finalized in the coming weeks. At that time, control of casino operations will transfer to Century Casinos.

The commission also approved the gaming license transfer of Lady Luck Casino in Caruthersville, Missouri, from Eldorado Resorts to Century Casinos.

In addition to transferring control of its gaming license, Eldorado Resorts plans to sell its casino facilities in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville to VICI Properties Inc. of New York, which will, in turn, lease them back to Century Casinos.

This marks the second time Isle Casino’s license and property has transferred ownership since it opened in 2012. Eldorado Resorts acquired the Cape Girardeau casino in 2016 from Isle of Capri Casinos, its developer and original owner.